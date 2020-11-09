Talladega council, BOE schedule Zoom meetings for Tuesday at 5 p.m. (free content)

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Council and City Board of Education will hold Zoom meetings at the same time Tuesday evening.
Both meetings will start at 5 p.m.
The city school board will be holding its regular monthly meeting on the second Tuesday of the month. According to an agenda published last week, the meeting will consist of regular business, including approval of previous minutes, financial statements and personnel actions, as well as deletion of fixed assets from the Child Nutrition Program.
According to City Manager Beth Cheeks, council President Trae Williams called Tuesday’s meeting to discuss the frustration of many residents with the new garbage pickup company and schedule. Cheeks said she was attempting to find a representative of the company to attend the meeting but had not been successful early Monday evening.
No action is expected during the meeting.
The Zoom link for the school board meeting is: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7255595782
The Zoom link for the council meeting had not gone out Monday evening, but the live stream of the meeting will also be available on the city’s Web and Facebook pages.