TALLADEGA -- Each of the candidates for Talladega City Council and City Board of Education were asked to identify the biggest challenges facing the body they were running for Tuesday night, and while each came at the question from their own point of view, there was some overlap that might be the basis for consensus down the road.
The questioning took place during a candidate forum at The Ritz Theatre.
Curtis Holman and Trae Williams (candidates for council Ward 5) and Roger Gunther and Gail Montgomery (council Ward 1) all cited the need for renewed pride and respect in the city they all love. For Holman, this manifests in the lack of trust in public servants; Gunther said he sees this need in litter thrown out by the sides of the roads all over town.
“The problem is us,” Williams said. “Talladega is an adjective for a lot of people, and not a positive one. We need to refind that pride and get some momentum going. What Kevin Smith is doing (renovating buildings around The Square) is a good start, but we’ve got to kick complacency out the door.”
Council candidates Duryea Truss (Ward 2), Joseph Powers (Ward 3) and Travis Ford (Ward 5) all cited crime and public safety as the top issues.
“Industries look at three things when they look for locations,” Ford said, “public safety, education and hospitals. We’ve got a good hospital, and we’ll work with the Board of Education, but people have got to feel safe, and they’ve got to feel that their children are safe.”
Incumbent Ward 4 Councilman Ricky Simpson and Ward 5 candidate Joe Ballow cited the need for new industry.
“I will fight for industrial growth,” Simpson said. “I am going to try to bring the textiles back. We are right here on the verge, we’re climbing up the hill, and if we can get to the top, this city will explode, jobs, revenue, money, everything.”
Ward 4 candidate Betty Spratlin also mentioned public safety, specifically in regard to young people.
“We’re moving in the right direction with The Square, with Christmas on the Square, and getting our name out there,” she said. “But our young children want to grow, to be safe. I will work with the police, the schools and the pastors to make sure there are safe things for young people to do.”
Ward 3 candidate Tom Lutchendorf said “60 seconds is just not enough time (to answer the question). I believe we need to move forward by finding a way to keep our kids here, to be proud, to build our infrastructure and to provide services for families and children to enjoy.”
Ward 2 candidate Vickey Robinson Hall highlighted the need to continue improvements around The Square to attract more businesses, while John Kidd, running in the same ward, said he looked forward to “working together to make this the best town in the USA.”
Incumbent Ward 3 Councilman David Street cited a need for unity in city government. “We fight amongst ourselves more than we should,” he admitted. “We all want a better quality of life for the next generation and we can find a pathway to that. We should use this election as a way to start over.”
Amy M. Calhoun-Bishop, also running in Ward 4, saw the city’s challenge as “not being able to turn a negative to a positive. In my ward, I see homes in need of repair, lawns that need to be cut. God asks us to love our neighbors, not speak ill-will of anyone, not to look down on anyone. Our young adults need to learn to engage in positive thinking.
Incumbent Ward 1 candidate and Council President Dr. Horace Patterson pointed to the need “to assault the 10-mile difficulty. We’ve tried to recruit steak houses and brand name facilities here before, and they have said that they won’t locate here because we are 10 miles away from the interstate. We need to make that 10-mile drive worthwhile.”
Almost all of the candidates for school board mentioned declining enrollments as a major issue.
Dixie Bonner, campaigning for the board seat representing Ward 1, cited the need for updated technology, particularly at the high school, where, she said, students could not be given homework because they couldn’t take their books home and there were not enough laptops to give to each student.
Ward 5 incumbent James Braswell said “a good, safe learning environment and good teachers are important, but enrollment is certainly the biggest issue.”
Enrollment was high on Susan Gaskin’s list in Ward 5 also, along with seeking out grant opportunities and rebuilding the career tech program.
Sandra Beavers (Ward 1) said the enrollment issue needed to be addressed by engaging with parents and other stakeholders and finding out why they were not happy, while incumbent Ward 3 candidate Jake Montgomery said the appearance of rifts between board members did not help the situation.
“We have cliques on the board now,” he said. “If some board members don’t get their way, they want to take their ball and go home, as it were. We have to be able to offer exceptional programs in spite of that, that will keep students with us.”
Both Montgomery and Gaskin pointed out that enrollment determines funding.