Talladega commission will meet Monday to discuss Revenue Office vacancy (with photos) (free content)

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County Commission will hold an emergency meeting Monday, Dec. 16, at 6 p.m. in the commission courtroom.
According to the public notice, the meeting is being called to “discuss matters related to the vacated office of revenue commissioner.”
According to a tentative agenda, topics of discussion will include authorization of a “statement of the commission regarding the vacation of (the) office of revenue commissioner; discuss and set guidelines/procedures related to revenue and reappraisal staff; discuss and determine facility access for county staff; (and) discuss and act on any other unresolved matters related to the revenue commissioner’s office.”
Revenue Commissioner John Allen vacated his office earlier this week when he failed to file a public official bond with the Talladega County Probate Office.
Allen’s previous bond had been pulled after the County Commission reported to the state comptroller that Allen had failed to remit more than $400,000 in vehicle sales tax to the county over a period of three months. Allen claimed at the time he had the discretion to make the disbursements quarterly or even annually, rather than monthly.
When he failed to replace that bond, the office was vacated by law. The comptroller is required to notify the governor’s office of the vacancy, allowing the governor to begin the process of choosing a replacement.
A spokeswoman for the state comptroller could not be reached for comment, but Gov. Kay Ivey’s press secretary, Gina Maiola, confirmed the governor had been informed of the vacancy Friday, but Maiola did not comment on when a new commissioner might be appointed.
Attempts to reach Allen for comment Friday were unsuccessful.
During the last several months of his tenure, Allen was frequently in conflict with the County Commission regarding personnel issues, culminating in a statement made during a work session over the summer that the commissioners interpreted as a threat to withhold funds.
Shortly after that work session, funds collected from vehicle tax and license fees stopped coming to the county, although disbursements to municipalities and school systems in the county were still being paid on a monthly basis. The county eventually got its money in early November.
The office of Talladega County revenue commissioner is filled by partisan election every six years. Allen, who was appointed to the office in February 2018, has already qualified to run for a full term against Cindy Pennington in the Republican primary. The primary election will be in March, and because no Democrats qualified, the winner of the primary will be the new commissioner.
Talladega County Republican Party Chair Gina Grant said Friday that Allen would remain on the March ballot.
“He went through the qualifying process,” she said. “We asked him a lot of questions, and he passed. He hasn’t been convicted of a crime, so I don’t see any reason to challenge his candidacy now. I should say that I hate to see anybody lose their job, especially around Christmastime, but I think it’s best to let things play out and let the voters decide.”
If Allen is elected to a full term, he would still be required to post an adequate bond before being sworn in.
Although it was not immediately clear how long it will take to fill the office, both County Administrator Pat Lyle and County Probate Judge Randy Jinks said the office would continue to operate normally, with the deputy commissioners over assessment and collecting essentially running the office.
Although the next revenue commissioner will be decided in March, whoever is appointed by the governor to serve in the interim will actually hold the office much longer than that.
Under the law creating the office of Talladega County revenue commissioner (combining the offices of tax assessor and tax collector), the term of office was set at the beginning of the next fiscal year following the general election. Although the general election will be in November 2020, the next fiscal year after that will not begin until Oct. 1, 2021. If the governor were to make an appointment in January 2020, for instance, the interim commissioner would serve for almost two years before the winner of the March primary takes office.