Talladega commission will hold organizational meeting Wednesday (free content)

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The incoming Talladega County Commission will hold its organizational meeting Wednesday at 9 a.m. in the upstairs courtroom of the county courthouse on The Square.
Although Wednesday is a holiday (Veterans Day) and the courthouse will otherwise be closed, County Administrator Pat Lyle said the courtroom will be open for the organizational meeting.
Four of the five commissioners will be returning after having served on the commission for some time. The only new member will be District 5 Commissioner Philip Morris, who will be starting his first term Wednesday.
Former District 5 Commissioner Greg Atkinson did not run for re-election.