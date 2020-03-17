Talladega commission will hold called meeting Wednesday, expected to declare emergency

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County Commission will hold a called meeting Wednesday, March 18, starting at 4:30 p.m. in the conference room on the second floor of the courthouse on The Square.
The meeting is open to the public.
According to a tentative agenda published Tuesday evening, the called meeting will include four action items.
The first will be a “resolution declaring (an) emergency and authorizing closure of county building(s) and office(s) to the public, with employees still required to come to work.”
The meeting will also include “a resolution authorizing the commission chairman (Kelvin Cunningham) to approve expenditures and direct support in compliance with state law, witness a bid opening (for annual bids for bituminous road surface treatments scheduled for March 23) and approve other actions that may be necessitated by the current emergency.”
The third resolution will “declare an emergency for (the) purposes of receiving federal emergency funding and designating (the Emergency Management Agency) as the county contact.” The fourth resolution will cancel the next two scheduled commission meetings due to closure of the courthouse.