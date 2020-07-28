Talladega commission votes to move three polling places for social distancing purposes (free content)

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County Commission voted 5-0 Monday night to approve the relocation of three more polling places to allow for social distancing during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The commission had previously voted to relocate the Eastaboga precinct.
Under the emergency action approved Monday, the polling place traditionally in Bon Air Town Hall has been moved to Bon Air Baptist Church. The other changes moved polling places from the Winterboro Volunteer Fire Department to the old Winterboro High School gym and from the Fayetteville Volunteer Fire Department to the Fayetteville United Methodist Church.
Probate Judge Randy Jinks had previously discussed moving the polling places with the commissioners, but everyone involved decided to wait until written permission to use the new facilities had come from the two pastors and the Talladega County Board of Education, which still owns the old Winterboro gym.
In May, the commission also voted to relocate the polling station for Eastaboga from behind the Mapco on U.S. 78 to the Life Center at Eastaboga Baptist Church.
All four of the old venues were too small to allow any kind of social distancing while still moving voters through. The Winterboro Volunteer Fire Department, in particular, also lacked adequate parking.
Because the next round of state and federal voting is not until November, Jinks said it was not necessary to pass an emergency resolution because the election was still more than 90 days away. The passing of state Rep. Ron Johnson on July 14 changed that, however. Gov. Kay Ivey has called a special election to fill the seat Johnson held for four decades, with a primary set for Oct. 6.
If there is a runoff in the special election, it will coincide with the general election of Nov. 3. The general election for Johnson’s seat will be Jan. 19.
The commissioners voted to go ahead with the emergency resolution without any significant controversy.
Every municipality in Talladega County except Talladega has local elections coming up, but cities and towns are responsible for designating their own polling places.
Also Monday, the commission:
Voted 4-0 to name Commissioner Jackie Swinford the county’s representative to the 2020-21 Alabama County Commission Association Legislative Committee. Swinford abstained;
Approved an agreement with the county Board of Education for the county Highway Department to do work on Fayetteville School property. Commission Chairman Kelvin Cunningham, who works for the county board, said the county crews would be nearby anyway. Cunningham abstained from voting on this matter;
Approved a $10,000 federal grant through the Alabama Department of Transportation for access to a GIS mapping service;
Approved a request from county EMA Director Travis McGrady for a COVID-19 reimbursement application;
Approved an agreement with the sheriff’s offices in Talladega and St. Clair counties for inmates from the Pell City Jail to be held in the Talladega County Metro Jail while work is done in Pell City;
Approved a “blanket bond” that would cover employees in the Commission, Revenue and Probate offices while at the same time saving the county some money, according to County Administrator Pat Lyle;
Hired a records technician in the commission offices; and
Announced a community cleanup day in Oak Grove on Saturday, Aug; 15, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.