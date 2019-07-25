TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County Commission voted unanimously Monday night to surplus portions of 10 different streets near Sylacauga and to turn them over to the city for maintenance going forward.
The streets included Tuscaloosa Avenue, Seminole Avenue, Springhill Road, Dairyland Road, East Street, Mt. Vernon Avenue, 13th Street, Scrouge Alley, Florida Avenue and Central Avenue.
Commissioner Greg Atkinson, whose district includes the roads in question, explained that the roads lead to the Sylacauga Sports Complex, and that Sylacauga was interested in having more control over their maintenance.
Atkinson also emphasized strongly that the commission’s actions Monday should not in any way be construed as leading toward an annexation of any property by Sylacauga.
The commission is merely turning the streets over to Sylacauga for maintenance going forward. The property is not contiguous to the Sylacauga city limits, so it would require an act of the state Legislature for any of it to be annexed in the first place, Atkinson added.
Commission Chairman Kelvin Cunningham said turning the roads over to the city would also save the county time and money in the future. Atkinson agreed, characterizing the arrangement as “a win/win.”
Also Monday, the commission:
Heard a presentation from Chuck Keith of the Talladega Hall of Heroes Committee, updating the commission on what the museum has on display and how many visitors it has had;
Approved an agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation for $4.4 million in federal funds for a 1 ½-mile extension of Priebes Mill Road. The project is expected to take from 18 months to two years to complete;
Adopted Booker Road as a county road. The county has maintained the road for years, but it was left off the county map by accident in 1991;
Amended the budget to allow for the purchase of two lawn mowers for the Talladega County Jail. The old mowers are worn out and too old to be repaired;
Engaged the law firm of Webb and Eley in Montgomery to represent the county when its regular attorney has a conflict;
Approved requests for two reappraisal employees to attend a summer conference and a basic mapping conference;
Approved an agreement with the state Department of Transportation on Cheaha Road, reimbursing the county for pothole repair and other routine repairs; and
Announced the next commission meeting will be Monday, Aug. 12.