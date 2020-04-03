Talladega commission limits departments to essential personnel

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County Commission held an emergency called meeting Friday to approve a resolution closing all county departments except for certain essential personnel.
Talladega County Administrator Pat Lyle said she spoke with all of the county’s department heads and elected officials, and relied on them to determine which employees were essential and which were not.
County offices have been closed to the public since mid-March but had still been fully staffed, Lyle explained. Employees not deemed “essential” will still get paid and will still have benefits.
“We’ll still be offering the same level of service that we have been for the past couple of weeks,” Lyle said, with services being available over the phone, through the mail and online.
According to the resolution approved Friday by a vote of 4-0 (Commissioner Tony Haynes was not present), the “sheriff and jail employees are essential, but certain clerical personnel may be used on an as-needed basis at the direction of the sheriff; (Emergency Management Agency) employees are essential. Highway Department employees are essential, but crews and clerical employees may work staggered shifts at the direction of the county engineer or assistant county engineer.”
All Water Department personnel are essential but may work remotely at the direction of the county administrator.
In the Commission Office, the county administrator, IT and accounting employees are essential but may work staggered shifts or remotely.
In the Revenue Office, the commissioner, the deputy commissioners, title clerk and accountant are all essential, as are the chief appraiser, property appraiser and mapper.
Revenue Commissioner Cindy Pennington was present at the meeting and said her office staff was still taking calls and payments online. She said the state had extended the license tag renewal deadlines for March and April to May 15. Driver’s licenses may also be renewed online, but for the time being, there is no way to do a title transfer, she said.
In the Probate Office, “the chief clerk and the deputy clerk are essential on an as-needed basis at the direction of the probate judge,” the resolution says.
Probate Judge Randy Jinks is in self-quarantine after an employee in Sylacauga exhibited symptoms; the employee is awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test.
Lyle said she also spoke with Presiding Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff, and the guidelines handed down last month in his order and by order of the state Supreme Court remained in effect.
According to a press release accompanying the resolution, the tag office, property tax office and reappraisal office will be “taking calls, emails, faxes and receiving payments by mail or online.”
The Probate Office will check messages and return calls. The Commission Office will also be taking calls and emails.
The Water Department “will be taking calls, emails and making repairs,” according to the release. Payments must be made by mail.
The Highway Department will also be “taking calls and performing regular outdoor work activities” Monday through Friday until 3 p.m.
The Sheriff’s Office and the jail will continue to operate under the current emergency protocols.
Just before the vote, Commissioner Jackie Swinford said, “I’m not the sheriff, I’m not the EMA director and I have no idea how to be the sheriff or the EMA director. I think letting the department heads choose who is essential is the right way to go.”
Added Commission Chair Kelvin Cunningham, “I hope the public understands, we’re just trying to keep everybody safe.”