Talladega commission closes county offices, declares state of emergency

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Talladega County offices will be closed to the public starting Thursday, March 19, until further notice, although county employees will still be expected to go to work.
The Talladega County Commission passed a series of emergency resolutions during a called meeting Wednesday evening.
In addition to closing county offices, commissioners canceled their next three regular meetings and authorized commission Chairman Kelvin Cunningham to approve bids and handle any other commission business that may arise while the courthouse is closed.
Cunningham said he would not take any action without consulting the other commissioners.
“These are tough times, but we have really dedicated employees,” he said. “We are going to do whatever we can to protect our citizens, and that includes our employees, who are citizens, too.This is new to all of us, but we will make it through.”
The commission agreed to cancel its meetings scheduled for March 23, April 13 and April 27. The commission will still be able to call meetings during this time, if necessary. In addition, commissioners voted to declare a state of emergency for the purpose of receiving federal emergency funding and designating the Emergency Management Agency as the county contact.
County Administrator Pat Lyle and county attorney Barry Vaughn said all of the actions taken Wednesday were based on recommendations from the Association of County Commissions of Alabama.
Lyle said Wednesday employees would still be answering the phones at various county offices, and the county’s website would be updated regularly.
The Revenue Office will continue to take credit card and check payments on delinquent accounts, which are normally cash-only this time of year.
Lyle also said this year’s tax sale may be postponed, and filing and license deadlines were going to be extended.
Newly sworn Revenue Commissioner Cindy Pennington will have “all hands on deck (to) make sure we stay current,” Lyle said.
The Revenue Office employee who normally works out of Childersburg will be moved to the courthouse until city offices in Childersburg reopen.
County Engineer Shannon Robbins said he would contact the contractors on various projects to let them know the courthouse was closed and documents could be delivered directly to the Road Department.
Robbins also said the Road Department would not have any inmate labor available during the crisis, which could create a problem.
Inmates had been helping with everything from cleaning offices, litter pickup and flag work, until recently. Robbins recommended looking into hiring temporary employees, particularly those who had been put out of private sector jobs by the pandemic.
People interested in these positions will be able to apply via the county website.
For more information, please visit www.talladegacountyal.org.