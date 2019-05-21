TALLADEGA -- Talladega College has announced that its Upward Bound Program will participate in this year’s Summer Food Service Program.
According to a Talladega College press release, the program will operate from Tuesday, June 4, until Thursday, July 11, on campus.
Breakfast will be served from 7-8 a.m., lunch will be served from noon until 1 p.m. and supper will be served from 4-5 p.m.
Meals will be provided to all eligible children free of charge.
To be eligible to receive free meals at the residential camp, children must meet the income guidelines below for reduced price meals in the National School Lunch Program, the release notes.
“Children who are part of households that receive (the) Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or benefits under the Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR), or Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF) are automatically eligible for free meals,” the release adds.
For more information, contact Talladega College Public Relations Director Mary Sood at 256-761-6201.