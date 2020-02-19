Talladega College participating in Home Depot’s grant competition (free content)

TALLADEGA -- Community members can help Talladega College win a campus improvement grant from The Home Depot “Retool Your School” competition, which will award nine capital improvement grants of $50,000 each to nine Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) this year.
In addition, The Home Depot will present a “Campaign of the Year Award” of $50,000 to one HBCU.
From now until April 5, Talladega College supporters may vote for the institution online atwww.retoolyourschool.com.
They can also vote for Talladega by using the hashtag #Talladega_RYS20 to vote on Twitter and/or Instagram. Each Twitter or Instagram post that includes Talladega’s hashtag counts as one vote for the college.
Talladega College Director of Public Relations Mary Sood said, “Voting is unlimited, so we encourage people to vote for Talladega as often as possible each day.”
Talladega College senior Carl Killingsworth said, “Working on activities like The Home Depot’s Retool Your School competition helps build school spirit. It’s great for students because, if we win, we will be able to take pride in how we helped to make a difference on our campus.
“However, we really need and appreciate support from alumni, faculty, family and community members who are also voting for Talladega.”
According to the program’s official website, “The Home Depot strives to give back to our nation’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) what they have so generously given to their communities: a strong foundation, renewed purpose and distinctive character.”