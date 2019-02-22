TALLADEGA -- Talladega College will host a celebration kickoff Thursday, Feb. 28, in honor of being named the Tom Joyner Foundation “School of the Month” for March.
The kickoff will begin at 1 p.m. at the Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce. Talladega College officials encourage the community to attend the free event.
“We are thrilled to be named a Tom Joyner Foundation School of the Month,” Talladega College President Dr. Billy C. Hawkins said. “This is an outstanding opportunity to promote our brand while raising scholarship money for deserving Talladega College students.”
According to a Talladega College press release, “there will be food, antique cars, music, pompoms and more at the kickoff.”
Each week during the month of March, TJF will award scholarships to Talladega College. The Tom Joyner Morning Show will also promote Talladega College on air throughout the month.
The release notes that each individual and/or group that donates at least $2,500 to Talladega College will be allowed to tape a 30-second message, which will air during the morning show.
“Our goal is to raise $100,000, all of which will be used for student scholarships," Talladega College Vice President of Institutional Advancement Seddrick T. Hill Sr. said. “With the support of the campus community, Talladega College alumni, local and national businesses, organizations and foundations, and friends of the college, we are confident that we will succeed.”
The TJF was established in 1998 by radio personality Thomas Joyner Sr.
The foundation has since raised more $65 million to assist more than 29,000 students who attend Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).
“Tom Joyner has been a longtime supporter of Talladega College,” Dr. Eugene Cain, president of the Talladega College National Alumni Association, said. “I still remember his powerful commencement speech on our campus and I am inspired by his consistent dedication to all HBCUs. I challenge Talladega alumni throughout the nation to make generous contributions to the School of the Month campaign.”
To make a contribution, text Degatornado to 41444.
The Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce is at 210 East St. S in Talladega.
For additional information, contact Hill at shill@talladega.edu or at 256-761-8832.