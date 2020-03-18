Talladega College closing campus for two weeks starting Monday

TALLADEGA -- Talladega College will close its campus for two weeks beginning Monday, March 23, according to a press release.
Most faculty and staff will work remotely, and students will complete their spring semester classes online. All face-to-face classes will be suspended by Friday, March 20.
Students will not return to campus after Friday without securing approval from the vice president of student affairs.
Online course instruction will begin March 30 and will be provided throughout the remainder of the spring semester.
At this time, faculty and staff are scheduled to return to campus April 6, and graduating seniors are scheduled to return to campus for commencement May 3.
The college will continue to maintain contact with local, state and federal health authorities and keep students, faculty, staff, parents and alumni apprised of any changes or updates.
Only students with extenuating circumstances who have contacted the college’s Student Affairs Department to arrange for accommodations will remain in the residence halls after Friday.
The decision to close campus and increase social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic is in keeping with recommendations from local, regional and national health agencies, including the World Health Organization (WHO), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Alabama Commission on Higher Education (ACHE) and the Alabama Association of Independent Colleges and Universities (AAICU).