Talladega Co. system enjoys successful distance learning launch; city schools will start Monday

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Considering the COVID-19 pandemic essentially launched schools into uncharted territory on relatively short notice, the first week of distance learning seems to have gone smoothly for one local system.
Meanwhile, another local system is preparing to launch its distance learning program next week.
“This first week has been very positive and productive,” Talladega County Schools Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey said Friday. “The teachers and administrators have been exceptional, and the parental support has also been really great.
“Our teachers have been making phone calls, making videos, doing Zoom calls all this week, and everything has really run smoothly. The support of all our teachers and, especially, the parents, has really helped everything go smoothly.
“We’re adjusting to the new normal. I’ve said before, nothing can replace a teacher in a classroom, but all of our classroom teachers, all our CNP staff, everybody is really rising up to the challenges. Everybody is collaborating to take care of our communities during this time. We’re all making a wonderful team.”
The county system is taking a “hybrid approach,” providing online educational content for those students with devices and internet access, and printing up paper packets for those who do not.
“Our first packets went out this week,” Lacey said. “We were glad to have those all ready to go out to the students that need them, while the rest of the students are using Google Classroom to stay caught up.”
She added the system is working closely with parents to get the packets to them however is best.
“We’re handing out most of them when we do food distributions on Mondays and Thursdays, but if a parent isn’t available then, we can schedule another time or place around their work schedule, and we always leave some at the entrance of each school just in case as well,” Lacey said.
The food distribution is also going well, Lacey said. The county schools are also distributing weekend bags courtesy of Alabama Childhood Food Solutions.
“We’re really grateful for that,” Lacey said. “We give out one bag per student per household for the weekend.”
Talladega City Schools
The Talladega City system is set to launch its distance learning program Monday.
The system used this week to continue preparations, and Superintendent Tony Ball said the week had gone by with “no negative reports. We will be handing out our first instructional packets for pickup on Monday, and the teachers have all been busy contacting students and parents about what platforms they will be using.
“We gave the teachers and principals a lot of leeway to get ready, and I know they have been in and out of the schools preparing all week. So we’re off to a good start, but the proof is in the pudding.”
The teachers have spent the week getting things together, which takes time, he said.
“We’ve got until June 5 to cover all the standards that we were supposed to cover this year, but we were supposed to be out by May 24, so we’ve got time.”
The food distribution program has continued as well.
“Yesterday (Thursday) was our big feeding day, and we gave out more than 7,000 meals, breakfast and lunch for the next five days,” he said.