Talladega Co. sheriff seeks help identifying suspects in 2 burglaries, 1 robbery (free content) (with photos)

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office has released video stills from two recent burglaries and a robbery in the hopes of identifying the suspect or suspects.
The two burglaries occurred Jan. 2; the first was reported at Southern Electrical Contractors on the 200 block of Contractors Lane in Sylacauga just after midnight.
After forcing his way inside, the unknown suspect stole a laptop, a credit card, a safe and some tools. All of the property except for the credit card was recovered by investigators in a wooded area Jan. 4.
The same suspect is believed to have broken into Farr Metal on the 100 block of FMI Lane in Sylacauga some time after the burglary at Southern Electrical. The owner of Farr Metal noticed damage to an interior door and lock around 7:30 a.m. and found an assortment of hand tools missing from inside the business.
The robbery took place at Lucky’s Food Mart on Jan. 3, around 6:30 p.m.
According to a separate release from the Sheriff’s Office, the suspect in this case “entered the store armed with a handgun and demanded the money from the register. The suspect then fled on foot with an undetermined amount of U.S. currency.”
The suspect in this video capture appears to be a different person from the one in the burglary videos.
Anyone with information on either of these incidents, or who recognizes one of the suspects, should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-245-5121 or leave an anonymous tip at www.talladegasheriff.org or on the Sheriff’s Office’s mobile app.