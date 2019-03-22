TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting on the south end of the county that left a man seriously injured March 4.
As of Friday, two persons of interest had been identified and were being held on unrelated charges but have not been charged in connection with the shooting.
According to Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs, deputies were notified of a man suffering from a gunshot wound on the 1700 block of Coleman Ridge Road at around 5 p.m. March 4. The victim was airlifted to University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital for treatment and remained in the hospital Friday afternoon, Tubbs said.
“Witnesses described a dark colored Dodge truck fleeing the area after the shooting,” Tubbs said. “Investigators identified two individuals as persons of interest in this case.”
One of those two was spotted by deputies the day after the shooting, and authorities attempted to pull him over on Coleman Road.
“(The individual) initially stopped before driving off,” Tubbs said. “Deputies began to pursue (the individual) to U.S. 280 before turning on to Crews Lane, Old Sylacauga Highway and Flagpole Mountain Road. The pursuit ended on Childersburg-Fayetteville Highway.”
The person of interest was charged with misdemeanor counts of attempting to elude and reckless endangerment as well as numerous traffic violations, Tubbs said.
The other person of interest was arrested shortly afterward after being apprehended on at a residence on Brannen Road, apparently after another chase.
Childersburg Fire and Rescue, police and EMS responded to assist deputies with the initial call, and the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force and Sylacauga and Childersburg police departments assisted with the vehicle pursuit and apprehension on Brannen Road, Tubbs said.
“I’d like to thank all the agencies involved for their assistance in this case,” he said.
Both persons of interest gave the same address on Brannen Road when they were jailed. One is on probation and is being held on a probation violation without bond as of Friday. The other was also still in jail Friday, yet to make bond.
“The investigation is ongoing, and the investigators are working closely with the Talladega County District Attorney’s Office in pursuing criminal charges,” Tubbs said.
Anyone who may have information on the case should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 256-245-5121 or leave an anonymous tip at www.talladegasheriff.com.