Talladega Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for man in connection with stabbing (with photos) (free content)

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person of interest in connection with a knife attack in Alpine on Sunday.
According to Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs, deputies are looking for Jonathon Lynn Smith, a 36-year-old white male with brown hair and green eyes. He weighs about 160 pounds, but information on his height was not available Tuesday.
Tubbs said Smith is a person of interest in a stabbing reported Sunday. The victim in the case was a relative of Smith’s that Smith was living with.
Tubbs said the victim in the case was still hospitalized but was in stable condition Tuesday night.
“We’re still early in the investigation,” Tubbs said. “We’re hoping that talking to Smith can further the investigation.”
Smith may be driving a white 1995 Nissan truck with the license plate 61CK750. He is considered armed and dangerous. If you know Smith’s location or come into contact with him, do not approach him yourself. Please contact your local police department or the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141. Anonymous tips may also be posted on the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office website or on its mobile app.