Talladega Co. Schools will continue with blended learning model during 2nd nine weeks (free content)

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega County school system will continue using the blended learning model during the second nine weeks of the 2020-21 academic year, according to a statement posted on the system’s Facebook page on Friday.
The system adopted this particular model at the first of the year “out of an abundance of caution for the safety and well-being of both our students and staff members,” according to Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey. “For students desiring full-time remote instruction, the Beacon Virtual Academy was developed and has been well-attended, with approximately 1,700 students choosing this option.”
Those students who chose BVA for the first nine weeks of the year can continue into the second nine weeks or return to regular classes, according to the release. These students must complete a “BVA intent form,” the release says.
The second nine-week period of the year begins Oct. 19 for all students.
“The blended learning model has afforded each school the opportunity to practice social distancing at the highest level, combined with other safety protocols, while maintaining a robust academic program,” Lacey said in the release.
“Masks and face coverings will be required for all students older than 6 years old, as mandated in Gov. Kay Ivey’s order. I appreciate your patience as we navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic. Our administrators, teachers and support staff remain committed to providing a quality education despite the challenges of the pandemic.”