TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Talladega County Probate Judge Randy Jinks announced Wednesday he will be visiting the councils of the seven municipalities with elections next year with an unusual request: they extend their next term in office, for one term only, to five years.
The coming year will be packed with elections, including party primaries for state and national offices, runoffs from those primaries, local elections, local runoffs and finally, the general election, including for president of the United States, in November.
This not only means a great deal of work for the volunteers who man the polls and the equipment used to conduct the elections, but it could also actually lead to lower voter participation as people return to the polls every couple of months.
“I’m just going to ask the municipalities to make their next terms five years instead of four, so the next time they are up for re-election, it won’t be on the same cycle as the state and federal elections,” Jinks said. “After the one five-year term, they would go back to serving four years at a time.”
The city of Talladega held municipal elections this year, but every other incorporated municipality, including Sylacauga, Childersburg, Lincoln, Oak Grove, Munford, Waldo and Bon Air, will all head to the polls in 2020.
Jinks said he had already spoken with the Alabama League of Municipalities and had been told the municipalities would only have to agree to the change to make it happen. He added he will only be asking the governing bodies to consider the change, adding that he has no authority to tell them what to do.
County Commission Chairman Kelvin Cunningham said he had no objection as long as the individual cities were OK with the proposal, and Commissioners Jackie Swinford, Mally Limbaugh and Tony Haynes agreed.
Jinks added that even if only a few of the municipalities agreed to make the change, it would still help to spread out the election cycle over more than one year.
During the same commission meeting, Jinks also presented some other items, including plans to move all poll worker training from locations across the county to one central location in Winterboro, and plans to place Angel Trees in the Courthouse in Talladega and the Sylacauga Annex. The Angel Trees will feature paper angels with the names, ages, genders and Christmas wish lists for children in foster care in Talladega County.
Jinks also said he will be presenting the county with a request for $7,200 to buy additional poll books for the upcoming elections. That will likely be presented at the next commission meeting.
Also Wednesday, the commission:
Reappointed Cunningham as commission chairman;
Approved the transfer of the alcoholic beverage license for Bama Grocery on Plantersville Road in Alpine;
Approved the annual site management agreement and siren maintenance agreement with Allcomm Wireless for the coming fiscal year; this is the same agreement that has been in place since 2015;
Surplussed seven Mack trucks and gave permission to sell them at state auction, with the proceeds going to purchase new trucks;
Signed an agreement with J.M. Wood Auction Company for the sale of surplus dump trucks;
Approved the retail sales, service, maintenance and lease purchase agreements with Kyocera Document Solutions for copier upgrades at the sheriff’s detective office, the county jail and the Sheriff’s Office in Sylacauga; and
Approved training for three Highway Department employees to attend bridge inspection training.