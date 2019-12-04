TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The primary ballots for Talladega County have been set, with two Republicans opting not to seek re-election.
Incumbent Revenue Commissioner John B. Allen is facing a primary challenge from Cindy Pennington, with the winner assuming office because there are no Democratic candidates in that race.
Due to the way the law creating the office of revenue commissioner in Talladega County is written, however, the next term will not begin until the start of the fiscal year following the general election, specifically Oct. 1, 2021. The revenue commissioner serves a six-year term, according to Talladega County Administrator Pat Lyle.
For Talladega County Commission District 1, incumbent Jackie Swinford is facing primary challenges from Robert Othan Ford and Jay Watson. Again, there are no Democratic candidates in this race, so the winner in the primary is the winner overall.
In Commission District 5, incumbent Greg Atkinson is opting not to run for re-election. Phillip Morris, Buddy L. Milam and Jaddy Lavell McDaniel have all qualified for the Republican primary and, again, there is no Democratic contender.
“I have really enjoyed working with the citizens of District 5 and my fellow commissioners,” Atkinson said. “We have a great staff at the courthouse, great commissioners and one of the best county administrators anywhere.
“We also have a great Road Department led by Shannon Roberts and a great (Emergency Management Agency) with Travis McGrady. I feel like it’s a good time for me to concentrate on my other business interests and family.
“I’ll still be in office for another year, and I think there’s still a lot we will be able to accomplish in that time. I’m hoping to free up some of the water funds that are tied up in a lawsuit right now.
“And I regret that there will be some things I just can’t do because county governments don’t have as much authority as city governments in many ways. But I will still miss being able to help people and how good it feels to be able to help fix someone’s problem.”
He asked Morris to run for his seat and fully endorses him.
“Phillip was my campaign manager, and he has my full support,” Atkinson said. “He has a long list of qualifications and he has worked with the city of Sylacauga and with several nonprofits as well.”
On the Republican side, the other contested race will be county school board, place 4, currently held by Joan Doyle, who is also not running for re-election.
Johnnie C. Culver and Susan Shaw have qualified to run for that seat, and again, there are no Democratic candidates.
Doyle could not be reached for comment Wednesday evening.
The other county offices on the ballot are constables, including Andy Yarbrough (Beat 2), Eddie Dempsey (Beat 3), Eddie Collier (Beat 5), Allen R. Holley (Beat 7), Debbie Garner (Beat 10) and Keith Faulkner (Beat 15).
Only two candidates qualified on the Democratic side; incumbent County Commissioner Kelvin Cunningham in District 3 and Constable Van Caldwell.