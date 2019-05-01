TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County Fraternal Order of Police’s Racing City Classic golf tournament will be Friday, May 10, at Alpine Bay starting at 11:30 a.m., with a luncheon, followed by a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m.
The event is a four man scramble, with golfers verified by the committee.
The cost is $60 per player and includes golf cart, lunch, goody bag and refreshments. Prizes include cash, trophies and door prizes, plus a $10,000 cash prize for the first hole-in-one of the day. First and second place prizes will be awarded for flights one, two and three.
The Racing City Classic is the only annual fundraiser for the local FOP.
For more information, please contact Alpine Bay at 256-268-2920.