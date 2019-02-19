TALLADEGA COUNTY -- At least three companies with locations in Talladega County will be part of a new partnership announced Tuesday by East AlabamaWorks and Gadsden State Community College.
The partnership includes business and industry and Gadsden State’s Industrial Automation Program, according to a press release.
The program is known as “FAME,” which stands for the Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education, and classes will begin on the Gadsden State Ayers Campus in fall 2019, the release says. A special event to roll out the program to high school CTE directors, counselors and career coaches is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 20, from noon until 1 p.m. at the Oxford Civic Center in Oxford.
“FAME is a partnership between East AlabamaWorks, Gadsden State and numerous manufacturing companies in East Alabama’s Workforce Region 2,” the release says. Participating companies include Honda Manufacturing of Alabama, Fleetwood Metal and Resolute Forest Products, all of which have facilities in Talladega County.
Bridgewater Interiors, General Dynamics OTS, Koller Craft, Kronospan and Tape Craft are among the other participating companies.
“The program is a result of the East AlabamaWorks Automotive and Manufacturing sector meetings, in which local manufacturers identified a specific, region-wide need for more workers that are trained in the multi-skilled trades of advanced manufacturing,” according to the release. “Gadsden State answered the call to provide that training, and the FAME program is the result.
“Students participating in the FAME program will spend five semesters going to school two days per week (16 hours) and working for one of the sponsoring companies three days a week (24 hours).
“Students will be paid a minimum of $12 per hour during the hours they are working in their sponsoring company. At the end of the five-semester program, the student will earn an AAS (Associate of Applied Science) degree in industrial automation technology. The program will be capped at only 20 students, so admission to the program is expected to be highly competitive.”