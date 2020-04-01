Talladega City superintendent: School system in process of contacting parents

TALLADEGA -- Talladega City Schools Superintendent Tony Ball said Wednesday those parents who had not been contacted regarding whether their children would participate in online learning or instructional packets would be contacted as soon as possible.
“Teachers and administrators will contact everybody no later than April 7,” he said. “We have already had some issues where we have tried to contact parents but found that the phone number we had on file was no longer active or not in service.
“If you have changed your phone number or email address, please contact your child’s school immediately. Our goal is to contact every family individually, and if the way to contact you has changed recently, we need to know.”
According to a document published Wednesday covering grades K-8, about 85 percent of the critical standards for this year should have been taught before the pandemic hit in March, so the online programs and packets will cover the remaining 15 percent. Ball said a similar document for high school students would be forthcoming.
For those getting paper instructional packets, these will be available during meal pickup every two weeks, on April 13, April 27 and May 11.
“Packets may be returned to the school,” according to the document. “However, teachers will not be handling these packets. The exact return date and method of return will be determined at a later date.”
K-8 teachers will be keeping office hours at home three days per week, three hours per day, for academic support. The hours will be Mondays from 8 to 11 a.m., Tuesdays from 1 to 4 p.m. and Thursdays from 5 to 8 p.m.
Teachers may be contacted during office hours via messenger, email, Zoom conference and other means, according to the document.
Further hours may be determined by the individual teachers and their principals.
Students and parents are expected to make contact with teachers at least twice per week. If the parents do not notify the teacher, then the teacher will be expected to try and contact them, and report to the school principal if unsuccessful.
Plans for special education students are also still being developed as of Wednesday, Ball said. The ban on physical contact makes occupational and physical therapy for some special education students especially problematic, but he said the state is considering compensatory education classes over the summer.
“We are going to do whatever we can to fulfill the instructional needs for all our students,” he said.