Talladega City Schools will stay with all virtual classes until Feb. 1 (free content)

TALLADEGA -- Talladega City Schools Superintendent Tony Ball informed his board Tuesday night that the current all-virtual class schedule was being extended to Feb. 1. Students were scheduled to return to in-person learning Jan. 19.
“This is not a decision I make lightly,” Ball said Tuesday. “The staff and I have discussed this a great deal, and I have finally made a decision to push in-person classes back to Feb. 1.”
In-person classes were originally set to resume last week but were pushed back to Jan. 19 out of what Ball called at the time “an abundance of caution.”
