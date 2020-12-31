Talladega City Schools will hold no in-person classes for 1st 2 weeks of new year (free content)

The Talladega City school system will hold no in-person classes for the first two weeks of the new year, Superintendent Tony Ball announced Thursday.
All students will attend classes virtually for the first two weeks of calendar 2021 due to increased concerns regarding the number of COVID-19 cases in Talladega County and across Alabama. “It’ll be just like it was at the start of this year,” Ball said. “This is something we’ve been battling in our minds, but for right now, this seems like the right thing to do.”
Students were scheduled to return to class Tuesday. Staff will still be expected to report to work in person starting Monday, Ball said.
No decision has been made regarding the resumption of in-person learning after the first two weeks, he added. “We’ll keep an eye on how things go and look at it again in a week or so,” Ball said Thursday.