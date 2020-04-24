Talladega City Schools will hand out kindergarten registration packets Monday (free content)

TALLADEGA -- Talladega City Schools will be handing out kindergarten registration packets at all area elementary schools this coming Monday, April 27, according to a press release issued Friday.
All necessary forms will be included, according to Curriculum Coordinator Pattie Thomas.
The registration packs will be available at C.L. Salter Elementary School from 10 a.m. to noon, Graham Elementary from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Houston from 8 a.m. to noon and R.L. Young from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the front office.
Current Pre-K students at R.L. Young are asked to get the forms from their teacher.
Registration day will be May 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parents wishing to register their children for kindergarten should bring the child’s Social Security card, blue slip (vaccination record), birth certificate with state seal and proof of residency, such as a lease agreement or utility bill. Registration packets may be returned on that day along with the required documents.
For more information, please call the Central Office at 256-315-5600.