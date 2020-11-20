Talladega City Schools updates lunch plans (free content)

TALLADEGA -- Talladega City Schools are continuing to prepare, pack and distribute breakfast and lunch meals for students five days per week in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a press release.
“Parents have two options for picking up meals for students,” the release says. “All meal distributions are currently available on Wednesdays between 11 a.m. and noon only. However, we have five schools and four community sites where parents can go to get their grab-and-go meals for their students.”
The meals will be distributed at Salter, Houston and Young elementary schools; Zora Ellis Junior High School; and Talladega High School. Graham Elementary School students will get their meals at Ellis.
Meals will also be available for pickup at Westgate Homes, Talladega Downs, Knoxville Homes and Curry Court at the same time.
Meal distribution will be available through the month of December on the second, ninth and 16th days of the month.
For more information, please contact Child Nutrition Program Director Melody Bailey at 256-315-5160 or email mbailey@talladega-cs.net.