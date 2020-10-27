Talladega City Schools taking virtual learning applications for elementary students (free content)

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City system has begun taking applications for virtual learning for elementary school students for the second nine weeks grading period.
“Parents who want their child to be enrolled in the virtual instruction (program) must contact the principal (at their child’s school) to complete the application,” according to a press release. “A virtual learning plan will be created, and all parties will be required to sign. Our goal is for all students to be successful. We appreciate the support and cooperation of our students and parents.”
Elementary students will be using the Schoology program, which requires interaction with a classroom teacher.
Elementary school students who do not sign up for virtual learning will be assigned to one of two groups, which will attend in-person classes two days per week.