Talladega City Schools pushes meal pickup from Thursday to Friday due to weather (free content)

TALLADEGA -- Due to the threat of inclement weather Thursday, Talladega City Schools Superintendent Tony Ball said meal delivery will be moved from Thursday to Friday.
Pickup times will be from 11 .m. to noon at Talladega High School, Houston Elementary and C.L. Salter Elementary. Meals will also be delivered to the public housing communities at Curry Court, Westgate and Knoxville Homes.
The meals have already been prepared and bagged/boxed, Ball said. Only the pickup times have changed. He also emphasized that anyone who may have volunteered to help with distribution Thursday will still be needed Friday.
The city schools have done “grab and go” meal pickups four times since schools were closed statewide due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ball said. Some 21,500 meals have been distributed so far.
Last Thursday, April 16, was the biggest meal distribution day yet, Ball added, with 752 students picking up five breakfasts and five lunches.
Talladega County Schools Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey said her system did not have any plans to change its pickup schedule as of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.