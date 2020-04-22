You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
featured top story

Talladega City Schools pushes meal pickup from Thursday to Friday due to weather (free content)

Talladegaschools lunch bc_1.jpg

Talladega City Schools handed out 'grab and go' meals for students Monday, March 30, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Meal distribution for this week was originally scheduled for Thursday, April 23, but it has been pushed back to Friday, April 24, due to the threat of inclement weather Thursday. 

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

TALLADEGA -- Due to the threat of inclement weather Thursday, Talladega City Schools Superintendent Tony Ball said meal delivery will be moved from Thursday to Friday.

Pickup times will be from 11 .m. to noon at Talladega High School, Houston Elementary and C.L. Salter Elementary. Meals will also be delivered to the public housing communities at Curry Court, Westgate and Knoxville Homes.

The meals have already been prepared and bagged/boxed, Ball said. Only the pickup times have changed. He also emphasized that anyone who may have volunteered to help with distribution Thursday will still be needed Friday.

The city schools have done “grab and go” meal pickups four times since schools were closed statewide due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ball said. Some 21,500 meals have been distributed so far.

Last Thursday, April 16, was the biggest meal distribution day yet, Ball added, with 752 students picking up five breakfasts and five lunches.

Talladega County Schools Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey said her system did not have any plans to change its pickup schedule as of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...