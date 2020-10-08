Talladega City Schools plans few changes for 2nd nine-week grading period (free content)

TALLADEGA -- Talladega City Schools will continue largely along the same route they are on now in the upcoming second nine-week period of the academic year.
According to Superintendent Tony Ball, students coming back to traditional, on-site classes will be divided into two groups, with Group A attending classes Mondays and Tuesdays, and Group B on Thursdays and Fridays. All students will attend classes virtually on Wednesdays.
A total of 459 K-6 grade students are assigned to the Monday-Tuesday group, and 447 are in the Thursday-Friday group, Ball said.
For students in grades 7-12, 309 are in Group A, and 320 are in Group B, Ball said.
The balance of the students will continue virtual learning throughout the week. There are 157 virtual academy students in the elementary grades, and 114 in the higher grades.
Elementary students will be using the Schoology program, which requires interaction with a classroom teacher. Kindergarten students will have online classes with Emily Arrington, first-graders with Anastasia Bagwell and second-graders with Brandi Taylor, all of Houston Elementary School.
Third-graders will receive virtual instruction from Sylvia Freeman of R.L. Young Elementary, fourth-graders from Hillery Holmes of Graham Elementary and fifth-graders from Valencia McIntyre of Houston.
Sixth-grade virtual learners will be taught by Tracy King of C.L. Salter Elementary.
Older students will take part in the APEX virtual learning program, which involves a teacher as a facilitator but allows the student to set his or her own pace.
While the focus has been on bringing students safely back to class, there have been changes in other areas as well, including on the bus.
According to a Facebook post from Transportation Supervisor Wanda Cochran, “All bus riders will have assigned seats. Students will be loaded from the back of the bus to the front and unloaded from the front to the back. Siblings will sit together. We discourage students riding different buses. Students should ride the bus assigned to their area according to their address on file at their school, morning and afternoon.”
Cochran also said students must wear masks or face coverings on the bus at all times, they must remain in their assigned seat, face forward and remain quiet. No food or drink is allowed on the bus.
“Most of the rules stated above are not new,” she said. “Our school administration and staff want to emphasize the importance of bus riders following these rules to minimize the spread of COVID-19.”