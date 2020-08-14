Talladega City Schools in process of handing out Chromebooks (free content)

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City school system has begun distributing Chromebooks to every student in the district who needs one, according to a series of press releases issued Friday.
All necessary forms in the child’s enrollment package must be completed before the Chromebook is issued. Parents will also have the option of purchasing an insurance policy for the device for $15 when they pick it up.
Families at Houston Elementary picked up their enrollment paperwork Wednesday, Aug. 12, and Thursday, Aug. 13. Parents of first- and second-graders had an opportunity to meet their child’s teacher and pick up their Chromebook on Friday from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Third-grade pickup was also Friday, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Parents of fourth-through-sixth-graders will get their turn Monday, Aug. 17, from 3:30 to 5 p.m.
Parents of R.L. Young Elementary students should bring their completed paperwork to the window labeled with their child’s teacher’s name from 1 to 3 p.m. on Monday as well. Pre-K students will be issued an activity packet when their forms are turned in. “iPads have been ordered for them and will be issued when they arrive,” according to a release.
At Graham Elementary, enrollment packages were also given out Thursday and Friday, with Chromebook pickup for first-through-third-graders set for Monday from 1 to 3 p.m. and 3:30 to 5 p.m., and for fourth-through-sixth-graders from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. There will also be a makeup day to be announced.
The schedule for Salter Elementary School will be similar, except that fourth-through-sixth-graders will pick up their devices Monday from 1 to 3 p.m. and 3:30 to 5 p.m. Salter students in kindergarten through third grade can get their devices Tuesday from 1 to 3 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m.
Seventh-graders at Zora Ellis Junior High can pick up their Chromebooks on Monday from 9 a.m. to noon, while eighth-graders can get theirs from 1 to 4 p.m. Students in either grade can come by Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon or 3 to 4:30 p.m.
At Talladega High School, parents are asked to pick up their paperwork Monday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or Tuesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m., fill it out in their vehicles and then turn them in exchange for the device.
According to Superintendent Tony Ball, the system is able to provide Chromebooks to all students before the start of virtual learning due to the loan of 250 devices from another school system.
The school district had ordered Chromebooks of its own with federal funds, but unfortunately, so had numerous other systems all over the country, making it unlikely that they would all arrive on time.