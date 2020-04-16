Talladega City Schools boss pleased with 1st week of distance learning operations (with photo gallery)

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Schools’ first week of handing out paper packets to students without access to a computer or the internet at home has gone “exceptionally well,” according to Superintendent Tony Ball.
“I don’t have the exact numbers yet of how many packets we needed to get out, but everything has gone according to plan,” he said. “We were up and running Monday morning.”
School staff has also done well keeping in contact with parents, he said.
“We had a few that called us and said they hadn’t heard from the school, but it turned out we didn’t have working phone numbers for them anymore, so that’s been taken care of,” Ball said. “I can’t stress hard enough how important it is for parents to let us know, by email if possible, but however they can, whenever there is a change of address or phone number.”
He said there has been 100 percent contact from three of the system’s elementary schools.
“I think we maybe lack the families of eight students or so that we haven’t been able to contact yet,” he said. “One of those, I know, they sent someone to the house and found out they had moved. Unfortunately, we don’t know if they moved within the district or out of it. Normally you would do a school transfer, but that’s difficult to do under the circumstances right now.”
He added teachers will likely be visiting homes of the remaining students whose families have not been contacted in the near future.
Packets and meals for the week were handed out Thursday at Talladega High School and Houston Elementary School, according to the system’s website. Meals were also delivered to Knoxville Homes, Curry Court and West Gate, and several packets were left at the high school to be picked up. Teacher volunteers also helped to distribute the packets.
For now, principals are still working Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and Central Office staff are working from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.
“I’m here every day, but we’re keeping things flexible for everybody else. If people aren’t comfortable, then they don’t have to come in, Ball said.
The system is also having to keep up a skeleton maintenance crew.
“Even if the schools are closed, someone still has to cut the grass and change the air filters and deal with leaky faucets or whatever,” he said. “We’re also finishing up work shoring up the places in the Central Office where the floor has been sagging for years. It’s actually starting to look like an office again.”