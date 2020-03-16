Talladega City Schools announces meal program for hiatus

TALLADEGA -- Talladega City Schools will continue to offer meals during the prolonged closure that starts Tuesday, March 17.
In a press release Monday afternoon, city schools Superintendent Tony Ball said, “The district is aware that many families may struggle to provide food during this extended leave from school.
“To provide support, the Child Nutrition Program has scheduled a ‘grab-N-go’ pickup (four-day supply of lunch/breakfast) from 11 a.m. to noon at Talladega High School on March 17 and again on March 30 (five-day supply).
“Students currently enrolled, ages 18 and under, must be present in the vehicle in order to receive meals. Several area churches and community centers are planning to assist in distribution of the meals.”
Academically, Ball said, the system has “many online educational programs that are also available at home. If your child has access to a digital device, they can log in to their Google account, and all of these programs will be there.
“Elementary and junior high school learning packets were made available today (Monday, March 16) for students in attendance. Packets will also be available for pickup March 17 until noon.
“Talladega High School teachers will connect with students through the use of Google Classroom and with packets of learning materials. There is no penalty for non-completion of the tasks, but we strongly encourage students to make use of the provided learning resources.”