TALLADEGA -- Registration for kindergarten students in the Talladega City school system will be Wednesday, April 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Students will be eligible to enroll in kindergarten if they are 5 years old on or before Sept. 1. Parents should register their children in the primary school zone where they live.
Parents of kindergarten students must be prepared to present a certified birth certificate (with state seal), an Alabama Certificate of Immunization (blue slip), a Social Security card and proof of residence.
The latter can be either a utility bill with a name and address on it or a lease agreement. Drivers licenses and personalized checks will not be accepted as proof of residence.
If you are not certain which school district you live in, call one of the elementary schools for correct information. If you live in Talladega County, you may complete an out-of-district application to be approved by the superintendent. There is no tuition cost to attend, according to a flier announcing the registration.
Graham Elementary School can be reached at 256-315-5200. Houston Elementary can be reached at 256-315-5800, R.L. Young Elementary at 256-315-5888 and Salter Elementary at 256-315-5822.
The Central Office can be reached at 256-315-5600.