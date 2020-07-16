Talladega City school board approves calendar for 2020-21 academic year (free content)

TALLADEGA -- In a somewhat rare show of unity, the Talladega City Board of Education unanimously, if tentatively, approved a modified calendar for the 2020-21 academic year Tuesday evening.
Students will return to school starting Wednesday, Aug. 19, with new teacher orientation starting July 31 and teacher institutes Aug. 12-18.
According to Superintendent Tony Ball, the last of those items will “not be teacher institutes as we are accustomed to doing them. We won’t be doing anything in large groups, and most of the work will be done virtually.”
New teacher orientation will be spread out in the cafeterias at Zora Ellis Junior High and Talladega High schools.
In response to a question from board member Jake Montgomery, Ball said the system had to lock in a start date to declare to the state board to be eligible for rollover funds.
Talladega City Schools will be offering both traditional classes and virtual learning in the coming year, Ball continued.
“I’m not a fan of virtual learning myself, but I’m expecting probably about 25 percent of students are going to sign up for that,” he said.
Students may change from in-person to virtual learning every nine weeks, he said.
Montgomery expressed concern that “politicians may be giving people unrealistic expectations. Frankly, I’m concerned about maintaining safety.”
Said Ball, “The backup plan is to go all virtual. But to be perfectly honest, if I said I knew what was going to happen after Aug. 19, I’d be lying.”
In response to a question from board Chair Mary McGhee, Ball said the system had used money from the federal CARES ( Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act to order more than 800 Chromebooks.
Technology Coordinator Matt Fuller said the actual number was more than 900, but because almost every other school system in the state was ordering them at the same time, there was some delay in the order being filled.
“There’s a holdup right now in the supply chain, but we’ll be happy to take them 10 to 20 at a time,” he said.
Fuller also said portable hotspots for the system’s bus fleet had been ordered.
Ball said he and Fuller would be riding through the city mapping public Wi-Fi and hotspots around town before school starts.
The last day of the proposed school year will be May 28, according to the calendar approved Tuesday.