Talladega City Hall will reopen Tuesday; other restrictions being lifted in municipality (free content)

TALLADEGA -- After being closed since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Talladega City Hall is scheduled to reopen Tuesday, May 12, at 8 a.m., according to an announcement posted by City Manager Beth Cheeks on Friday.
Although the building will be reopening to the public, “calling for appointments is (still) strongly encouraged,” Cheeks added.
The announcement also says other restrictions in the city will be eased, in accordance with the statewide order issued by Gov. Kay Ivey on Friday morning.
Starting at 5 p.m. Monday, “Restaurant dining rooms are open with 6-foot distancing and a maximum of 50 percent capacity,” she said. “Employees are required to wear masks when in contact with the public.”
Walking tracks in the city will also be reopening, but parks with playground equipment will have to remain closed, (and) sports with shared equipment, including tennis, are not yet allowed.”
The 10-person limit on gatherings has been lifted, but social distancing requirements remain in place. The new orders will remain in place for at least two weeks, according to the announcement.