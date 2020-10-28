Talladega City, County, Sylacauga City schools will start 2 hours late Thursday (free content)

Talladega, AL (35160)

Today

Tropical storm conditions likely. Windy...showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy late with periods of rain, heavy at times. Low near 70F. SE winds at 25 to 35 mph, increasing to 35 to 50 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Tropical storm conditions likely. Windy...showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy late with periods of rain, heavy at times. Low near 70F. SE winds at 25 to 35 mph, increasing to 35 to 50 mph. Chance of rain 100%.