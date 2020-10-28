You are the owner of this article.
Talladega City, County, Sylacauga City schools will start 2 hours late Thursday (free content)

Talladega County and City schools, and Sylacauga City Schools, will be on two-hour delays Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.

TALLADEGA -- Out of an abundance of caution, all three public school systems in Talladega County announced classes will begin two hours late Thursday morning.

Because of the possibility of severe weather associated with Hurricane Zeta, Talladega City, Talladega County and Sylacauga City schools will all open late. According to a release from the Sylacauga system, “Buses will run two hours later than the normal pickup time. Parents should call their school office if they have questions.”

Talladega City Schools Superintendent Tony Ball and Talladega County Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey said the same plans were in place for their systems.

 

