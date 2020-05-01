Talladega City, County school systems qualify for emergency meal program (free content)

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Students in the Talladega City and County school systems will soon be able to take advantage of a new meal program made possible by a grant from Baylor University and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
According to a press release from the city school system, on “April 8, a notification was sent out from the Alabama Child Nutrition Department to inform the school system…” of the program.
“This is the Emergency-Meals-To-You, which will ship two weeks worth of meals directly to the students’ homes. The items are shelf-stable products and provide complete daily meals.
“The stipulations for applying were that the school system needed to be in a rural area and” that free and reduced-price meal percentage needed to be greater than half, the release says.
“Having met both of these criteria, the application was submitted and approved … The opportunity first was to cover only through the original close of school in May. However, that has been extended to cover meals through the end of June.”
These meals will not automatically be sent to the students (however).
The parents must go to the website https://mealstoyou.org and complete the application. Scroll down to the question, “Are you applying for emergency or summer meals-to-you?” Click on “emergency,” then “individuals or family.”
Only one application needs to be completed for each household, but at least one child in the home must be qualified for free and reduced meals for the current school year.
All children in the home between the ages of 1 and 18 can be included on the same application.
City Schools Superintendent Tony Ball said CNP Director Melody Bailey had “worked tirelessly for the past month and a half to make sure we kept all the kids fed.”
According to the release, some 35,776 meals were prepared and distributed to some 3,662 students after the schools closed in mid-March.
Talladega County Schools Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey said the county would be participating in the same program, and parents had already been notified how to sign up. She added the information would also be provided to parents picking up meals as the county CNP distribution program winds down.
The county will continue its food distribution through the end of next week, but after that, parents who have signed up for the emergency meal program will get 10-day meal supplies delivered to their home twice per month.
Further information on the program is available on the websites for both systems.