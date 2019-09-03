TALLADEGA -- A quorum of the Talladega City Council met Tuesday morning to certify the winners of election contests decided last week and to declare runoffs for the office of mayor and two seats on the council.
The hearing started about 15 minutes late after a quorum was not available. David Street and retiring Councilman Gerald Cooper were the first to arrive, along with incumbent Mayor Jerry Cooper, who doesn’t vote.
Councilman Ricky Simpson, who was defeated last week, came in from a job site and ended up presiding over the meeting.
The first order of business was to receive the list of provisional ballots that had been approved by the Talladega County Board of Registrars and could be added to the final tally.
Of the 46 provisional ballots, only six could be counted, and none of them changed the outcome of last Tuesday’s general election.
The overwhelming majority of provisional ballots, 36 altogether, were absentee ballots. Of these, only two were counted. One provisional vote was counted in Ward 2 and three were counted in Ward 5.
In the race for mayor, incumbent Jerry Cooper got two more votes Tuesday, bringing his total up to 1,135, putting him in first place but still in a runoff with Timothy Ragland.
Ragland got one additional vote, bringing his total up to 720.
Mayoral candidate Katie Campbell got two provisionals, and fellow mayoral candidate Jennifer White got one, but neither received enough to affect the outcome.
Of the remaining provisionals, one went to Ward 1 council candidate Rodger Gunter, one went to Ward 1 school board Candidate Dixie Bonner, one went to Ward 2 council candidate Duryea Truss, one went to Ward 5 school board candidate James Braswell, two went to Braswell’s opponent, Susan Slaughter Gaskin, and three went to Ward 5 council candidate Trae Williams, who had already won without a runoff.
In addition to the runoff for mayor, incumbent Ward 3 Councilman David Street will be squaring off against Joe Power next month. Power got the most votes in the general election but not break 50 percent.
The other close race was for City Council Ward 2, where Truss picked up one provisional ballot, bringing his total votes to 213. Vickey Robinson Hall got 202, forcing a runoff.
The candidates who have already won will be given their election certifications next Monday, Sept. 9, at 5 p.m.
The runoffs will be Oct. 8, and the new council, BOE and mayoral winner will be sworn in Nov. 5.