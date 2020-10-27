Talladega City Council calls special election to fill vacancy on school board (free content)

TALLADEGA -- After strongly indicating it would not call a special election to replace City Board of Education member for Ward 2 Mary McGhee, the Talladega City Council reversed course Monday and approved the special election by a vote of 5-0.
According to City Manager Beth Cheeks, candidates can apply and qualify for the seat between Nov. 10-24. The special election will be Jan. 12, 2021, and a runoff election, if necessary, will be Feb. 2.
McGhee passed away in September, less than halfway through her current term.
By law, the council must either call for a special election or require the board to make the appointment. If the board failed to do so, then the state superintendent would make the appointment.
During the council’s last meeting, council President Trae Williams indicated he did not intend to call for a vote on the special election, in spite of Councilman Dr. Horace Patterson offering a motion to do so. Councilwoman Betty Spratlin said during that meeting she did not think the city could afford to hold the special election. Williams also expressed concern about the potential cost.
During Monday’s meeting, Cheeks gave the dates for qualification, the general election and runoff, should the council vote to hold the election. Councilwoman Vickey Robinson Hall, who represents Ward 2 on the council, made the motion to approve, with Patterson seconding.
After the vote, Williams said, “I think there may have been some misconceptions about my position. To be honest, I wanted the city to stay out of it, to stay unified and not get into any controversy. But I talked to (Councilwoman) Hall and I know the residents of Ward 2 want to be able to choose their representative on the school board. I am sure there will be a lot of qualified candidates coming forward.”
Anyone qualifying for McGhee’s seat would have to be a resident of Ward 2 and meet all the other qualifications for elected office in the city. Only residents of Ward 2 will be allowed to vote in the special election.
McGhee was last elected to the board in 2019 and was unopposed in that election.
In the event no one qualifies to run for the seat, the board would then try to make an appointment. If it does not, or cannot, do so, then the appointment would be made by the state superintendent of education.
In the meantime, the city school board, during its only meeting since McGhee’s passing so far, agreed to invite Hall to all of its meetings and to give her an opportunity to address any concerns on behalf of her constituents, should she need to do so.
As city attorney Mike O’Brien pointed out during the previous meeting, Hall would be addressing the board as a constituent of Ward 2 only and could not serve on the council and the school board in any capacity at the same time.
Further coverage of Monday’s meeting will appear in future editions of The Daily Home.