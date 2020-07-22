You are the owner of this article.
Talladega City BOE will hold called meeting Thursday afternoon (free content)

New Talladega City BOE sworn in

Four incumbent members of the Talladega City Board of Education were sworn in for new terms Monday, and they were joined by newcomer Sandra Beavers. Shown, from left, are incumbents Chuck Roberts, Jake Montgomery, James Braswell and Mary McGhee, and Beavers, who took the oath of office for her first term. They were sworn in by Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff. 

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Board of Education will hold a called meeting Thursday, July 23, via Zoom starting at 5 p.m.

According to the memo from Superintendent Tony Ball announcing the meeting, board members will be receiving and acting on personnel recommendations from the superintendent, discussing and acting on contractual matters, and taking up any other matters brought before them.

A detailed agenda was not available Wednesday afternoon.

The Zoom dial in can be found on the system’s website, www.talladega-cs.net, under the contact tab in board meeting information.

The meeting is open to the public via the Zoom app.

 

