Talladega City BOE will hold called meeting Thursday afternoon (free content)

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Board of Education will hold a called meeting Thursday, July 23, via Zoom starting at 5 p.m.
According to the memo from Superintendent Tony Ball announcing the meeting, board members will be receiving and acting on personnel recommendations from the superintendent, discussing and acting on contractual matters, and taking up any other matters brought before them.
A detailed agenda was not available Wednesday afternoon.
The Zoom dial in can be found on the system’s website, www.talladega-cs.net, under the contact tab in board meeting information.
The meeting is open to the public via the Zoom app.