TALLADEGA -- The recount in the Ward 3 election for Talladega City Board of Education will be Friday at 10 a.m. in the Council Chamber at Talladega City Hall.
The recount is open to the public.
Ward 3 BOE incumbent Jake Montgomery won the general election by one vote. Challenger Angela Estelle asked for the recount Wednesday, the day after the results were canvassed by the Talladega City Council.
Voters in Wards 3 and 4 both cast their ballots at the Spring Street Recreation Center, leading to an error that briefly had Estelle as the winner of the general election. When the absentee ballots were added to the totals displayed from the voting machines at Spring Street after the polls closed, it was actually Estelle who won the race by one vote.
According to City Manager Beth Cheeks, however, two people who filled out ballots for Ward 3 put them in the machine for Ward 4, meaning they were not counted initially. The computer software at City Hall caught the error when the votes were calculated, giving Montgomery two more votes and his one-vote margin of victory.
Three absentee provisional ballots were cast in Ward 3, but all of them were disallowed by the Talladega County Board of Registrars. The report detailing why these ballots were not counted remains sealed in the vault at City Hall and will not be available before the recount.
Because of this, the recount will include the ballots cast in Wards 3 and 4, to make sure no other ballots were miscast.
Estelle initially requested a hand recount of the ballots, but Cheeks said she was told by both the League of Municipalities and the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office the recount would have to be conducted the same way as the original vote, with a machine count.
The recount will be supervised by two certified poll workers. Cheeks said she will represent the city.