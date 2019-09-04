TALLADEGA -- With the runoffs in Talladega’s municipal election still a little more than a month away, it seems predictions of the general election being in the books may have been premature.
Board of Education Ward 3 candidate Angela Estelle, who lost to incumbent Jake Montgomery by one vote, according to the official tally, has asked for a recount, which will be held sometime Friday in the Council Chamber at Talladega City Hall.
The proceedings will be open to the public, although a time to begin the recount had not been set as of Wednesday afternoon.
Estelle paid the required deposit and submitted her paperwork to the city Wednesday morning, the day after the City Council canvassed and confirmed the results from the general election last week.
There was some confusion about the results of the race almost immediately after the polls closed election night.
The tape from the machine posted at the Spring Street Recreation Center, where voters in Wards 3 and 4 cast their ballots, plus the absentee ballots counted the same day, indicated Estelle won the race by one vote.
But according to City Manager Beth Cheeks, two ballots for Ward 3, both marked for Montgomery, were put in the machine for Ward 4. When the votes were tallied at City Hall, the software caught the mistake, and the votes were counted in the proper ward, which put Montgomery on top by one vote.
There were still three provisional absentee ballots in Ward 3 that had not been counted, but when the results were canvassed a week later, the Talladega County Board of Registrars determined that none of the three should be counted toward the total.
State law requires only 50 percent of the vote plus one to be certified the winner of an election, and there is no provision for an automatic recount in a municipal election in Alabama, no matter how close.
The law does allow a candidate or his/her representative to “petition the canvassing authority for a recount of any or all precinct returns. The time period for requesting a recount ends 48 hours after the official canvass of returns by the municipal governing body.
“The petitioner must be prepared to pay the cost of the recount and must be required to give security to cover these costs in an amount as determined by the municipal governing body based on estimate of actual costs.
“The recount must be conducted under the supervision of a trained and certified poll official. Representatives of opposing interests shall be given at least 24 hours notice and shall be invited to participate in the recount.”
In this case, the governing body would be the Talladega City Council. The council canvassed the election results Tuesday afternoon.
Estelle said she had asked for a hand recount, but according to Talladega City Manager Beth Cheeks, both the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office and the Alabama League of Municipalities said the recount could only be conducted in the same manner as the election, meaning by machine.
Cheeks said because of the confusion over which machines the ballots at Spring Street were fed into election night, all of the ballots from Wards 3 and 4 will be recounted.
The law requires a representative of the municipality be present during the recount, and Cheeks will be filling that role.
Part of the reason that a specific time had not been set for Friday was that Cheeks wanted to have at least two certified poll workers on hand, and she had not been able to nail down a time convenient for everyone as of Wednesday evening.
The law goes on to say, “When the recount has been completed, the ballots shall be returned to their container along with a copy of the recount results. The ballot container shall be sealed and signed by the inspector conducting the recount (the poll workers) and by the representative of the authority having custody of the ballots (Cheeks).
“If the recount produces a change in precinct totals of sufficient magnitude to alter the result of the election, the outcome shall constitute grounds for an election contest as now prescribed by law. If the recount of the resulting contest alters the results of the election, the cost of the recount shall be borne by the municipality.”
A contest of an election result is an altogether different procedure then a recount. The contest will go through Talladega Circuit Court, and Estelle said Wednesday she had filed a copy of her petition to the city with the Talladega County Circuit Court, if it comes to that.
If the recount results in a tie, Estelle and Montgomery would face off again during the runoff election Oct. 8. Cheeks said the list of candidates in the runoffs for mayor, council Ward 2 and council Ward 3 had already been sent to the printer, but the printer had agreed to delay making the runoff ballots until the results of the recount were known.
If the results do not change, Montgomery will be certified as the winner of the election, along with all the other winning candidates who will not have to go to the runoff next month.
Estelle said Wednesday she had hoped for a hand recount but had been told this was simply not an option.
“There are all sorts of different mishaps that could happen,” she said. “I just want people to know that we made sure everything was correct.
“I want to let people who supported me know I tried, and to remind people that this isn’t about me, it’s about the kids, it’s about stability, it’s about getting us moving in the right direction.”
Montgomery said he had “no objection to the recount. It is certainly her right under the law, and as long as the state statutes are being complied with and everything is being done properly.
“She is certainly entitled, and if the machines come up with a different total, it calls into question the validity of the whole election. If that’s what people need to give them confidence in the system, I have no issue with her exercising her rights to call for a recount.”
Other unanswered questions
In addition to confirming (or not) the vote count, Estelle says she still has some other questions regarding the election, particularly the provisional absentee ballots.
“There were three provisional ballots in this race, but none of them were counted,” she said. “Why not? I didn’t hear anything Tuesday (at the canvassing) that would have explained why those votes were excluded.”
Cheeks said decisions on which provisional ballots were accepted is entirely up to the Board of Registrars. The board said Thursday that all of its relevant reports were sealed up and were being kept in the vault at City Hall.
According to information provided by the Board of Registrars, there are seven reasons under state law why a ballot can be put aside as provisional; five of those exceptions potentially apply in this election. The two that do not apply have to do with party affiliation in a runoff election and changes to poll hours.
The possible exceptions that do apply include “person’s name does not appear on the list of registered voters; person’s registration status cannot be determined by the provisional ballot officer; voter is unable to comply with the voter identification requirement; voter has requested by claims not to have voted an absentee ballot; (and) inspector has knowledge that the person is not entitled to vote at the precinct and challenges the person.”
Neither the city nor the registrars could comment on why the three provisional absentee ballots might have been excluded. It’s possible a new voter ID law may have tripped up some of those who voted absentee.
Under a new state law that went into effect Aug. 1, absentee voters were required to submit a copy of their photo identification along with the application for an absentee ballot, along with a second copy with the absentee ballot itself. Voters who did not provide copies with both documents were contacted by the Board of Registrars and had until last Friday at 5 p.m. to bring copies of their IDs by the registrars office.
There were 46 provisional ballots after the election, of which 36 were absentee ballots. Only six of those ended up being counted, and none of those were cast in Ward 3.
None of the provisionals added to the vote totals during canvassing Tuesday had any significant impact on the races where they were counted.