TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City school system is asking members of the community to come forward with donations to purchase championship rings for the Talladega High School boys basketball team.
The Tigers won their first state championship earlier this year.
Superintendent Tony Ball explained the city Board of Education is not able to legally expend public funds for the rings.
“If we had a non-public athletic account set up, like a 501©3 non-profit, we could buy the rings that way, but right now we don’t have anything like that,” Ball said. “Even the money we make from selling tickets is considered public funds.”
The Talladega City Council is still waiting on a legal opinion regarding whether it can spend money on rings, but in the meantime, the public is being asked to step in and help honor the championship team.
“The rings will cost about $10,000 total, and we’re still about $6,000 short right now,” Ball said. “People are welcome to donate any amount they feel comfortable with, even if it’s just $5 or $10. Every little bit helps.”
Cash or checks are being accepted either at Talladega High School or at the Central Office on South Street. Ball said checks are preferred and should be made out to “Talladega High School.” Donors can leave their names and addresses with their donations and will receive a thank you note and a tax deduction form, he said.
Some local individuals and organizations have already stepped up, including the Talladega Rotary Club, which donated $500.
The system is not set up to accept debit or credit cards. Ball said there was some discussion of establishing a GoFundMe account or other type of online fundraiser, but he ultimately decided against this.
Not being able to use board funds is a common problem, Ball added. “No board in Alabama can do that as far as I know,” he said.