Talladega announces closure of MLK Jr. Drive from West Battle St. to Chambers Ave. (free content)

TALLADEGA -- The city of Talladega has closed Martin Luther King Jr. Drive from West Battle Street to Chambers Avenue, 24 hours per day, seven days per week.
The closure is effective from Tuesday, Sept. 15, onward, according to a press release from the municipality.
According to City Manager Beth Cheeks, the street will be closed off with flexible barriers that will block regular traffic but will still allow emergency vehicles to drive over them. Closing the street had been a particular concern of the Fire Department.
The decision to close the street was made following a meeting between Cheeks, Talladega College President Dr. Billy C. Hawkins and City Councilmen Dr. Horace Patterson and Joe Power on Tuesday afternoon.
During a previous council meeting, Hawkins had requested the city close MLK through the campus for 12 hours per day.
Under the original proposal, one side of the road would be closed with barrels between the hours of 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Fire Chief Danny Warwick said closing the street for more than a couple of hours at a time would be problematic for his department and for the city’s ISO rating, because MLK is also a major route to locations on the west side of town.
Hawkins said institutions of higher learning all over the country frequently closed public streets to protect the safety of their students on campus. Nothing was resolved during that meeting, but Cheeks said she would follow up when the council met again.
The next meeting was Monday night, over Zoom.
When the issue came up again during the Zoom meeting, council President Trae Williams said he believed the closure would be beneficial to the students, and Patterson, whose district includes the campus, said he supported the college in its request.
Councilwoman Betty Spratlin suggested vacating the street altogether and turning it over to the college. Cheeks said she, Warwick and other city staff members had come up with an alternate plan, which had been submitted to Hawkins’ staff, but Hawkins said he had not seen it.
He said Monday he supported closing the entire street to protect students from speeding vehicles and people who are not students simply walking onto the campus. Two student representatives also spoke, pointing out there are few, if any, sidewalks along MLK, meaning students often have to walk in the street.
Mayor Timothy Ragland said he also supported the college and gave kudos to the students who spoke Monday.
Hawkins said he was willing to post campus security near the barrels during the hours the street was closed to allow access for city emergency vehicles as needed.
The meeting Tuesday that resulted in the street being closed permanently was then proposed. Cheeks, Ragland, Patterson, Williams and Power all expressed interest in attending, but attorney Mike O’Brien cautioned having that many voting council members present could put the city afoul of the open meetings act.
The council authorized Cheeks to resolve the issue, which she said she did with the permanent closure and the flexible barriers.
Further coverage of Monday’s meeting will appear in a future edition of the Daily Home.