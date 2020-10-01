Sylacauga's homecoming football game against Elmore County canceled (free content)

SYLACAUGA -- Sylacauga High School’s Friday night homecoming football game against Elmore County has been canceled due to COVID-19 cases at Elmore County. The game will not be rescheduled.
The news was announced in a press release from Sylacauga City Schools.
Any tickets purchased in advance for the Oct. 2 game against Elmore County will be honored for the Oct. 16 home game against Talladega. Tickets purchased through GoFan will be refunded by GoFan.
Though the football game itself has been canceled, all other homecoming activities will continue throughout the week. The introduction of the homecoming court and crowning of Miss Homecoming will take place at the Thursday night community pep rally at Legion Stadium. The event begins at 6:30 p.m on Oct. 1.
Sylacauga Superintendent Dr. Jon Segars said, “While we are disappointed that our students do not get to perform this Friday night, we appreciate Elmore County looking out for the health and welfare of everyone. We wish them the best for the rest of the season. Sylacauga schools will continue to celebrate homecoming activities this week with Aggie Pride.”