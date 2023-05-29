Sylacauga's Bell, Cochran, Munford's Brown top all-county baseball list

As is very often the case, Jeff Bell is at the head of the class.
He is the first in line. Bell, the Sylacauga High baseball coach, tends to set the trend and rev up the tempo.
This year, he had a knack at turning average players into good players. Bell was also adept at turning good players into seventh inning phenoms.
After leading Sylacauga to a 20-win season, the Class 5A, Area championship, and the round of 16 in the state playoffs, Bell is the Talladega County big schools baseball coach of the year. He also has some company from Aggieland.
Joining Bell on the awards stand is Sylacauga senior Aidan Cochran. The Aggies' outfielder and pitcher is the big schools player of the year.
And the pitcher of the year for the Talladega County big schools is Munford senior right-handed strikeout artist Riley Brown. He led the Lions to the Class 4A state playoffs this spring.
Brown is one of four Munford players to land on the all-county first team. The other celebrated Lions are junior pitcher Mason Brewer, and senior standouts Connor Fisher and Jonathon Ponder.
Fisher is a 6-foot-3, 170-pound ground-ball pitcher.
Talladega High has some all-county baseball talent, too. Two members of the rebuilding Tigers made the all-county first team with freshman second baseman Cordell Curry and seventh-grader Christian Fisher.
The Lincoln Golden Bears had an all-county type of season, too. Lincoln has four big schools all-county baseball players with senior catcher and pitcher Caden Newell, junior outfielder Kaene Newell, sophomore first baseman Carson Perez and sophomore outfielder Cole East.
Sylacauga High has four all-county players, as well. The Aggie first-team baseball players include junior pitcher Christian Walker, senior infielder Omar Stamps, sophomore infielder Brady Thomas and the all-around talent of Aiden Cochran.
Honorable mention
The all-county honorable mention baseball group is impressive, too. The big schools list includes Talladega’s Chris Isbell, Deomontae Porter, Aiden Trammell and freshman first baseman Jayden McCoy, as well as Lincoln seniors Gavin Hobbs and Jayden Ramsay, and Munford’s Brody Stephens, Alex Petty, Cameron Strickland, Lathan Stephens and freshman outfielder and pitcher B.J. Anderson.
The baseball effort of four Sylacauga Aggies is recognized, too. The Sylacauga High honorable mention baseball players include senior outfielder Lane Hardin, sophomore infielder Conner Phillips, junior infielder Tony Landers and junior outfielder Bryce Oden.