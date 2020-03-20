Sylacauga Utilities Board suspends disconnections through April 17

SYLACAUGA -- The Sylacauga Utilities Board released a statement Wednesday afternoon announcing several changes due to ongoing concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to General Manager Mitch Miller, SUB management decided to close the lobby March 16. He said via release, “The lobby will remain closed until the COVID-19 pandemic situation improves.”
Alternative payment options remain available.
Customers may submit a payment online at http://www.sylacauga.net/utilities/utilities_home.htm, via phone at 256-245-8501, at the SUB drive-thru lanes, through bank draft or by mail to P.O. Box 207, Sylacauga, AL 35150.
Miller added the board will suspend disconnections for non-payment of all utility services, but customers will be responsible for the full bill accrued until payment is made.
“This change in the SUB collection process will remain in effect until the end of Friday, April 17, at which time SUB will re-evaluate the COVID-19 situation and announce a decision whether to extend this modified policy,” he said.
He also cautioned customers to be vigilant of scammers looking to take advantage of the COVID-19 outbreak.
“SUB does not demand payment via credit/debit or prepaid card over the phone,” Miller said. “Scammers may also play upon COVID-19 fears by offering ‘alternative’ payment methods.
“Even if SUB’s phone number appears in the (caller) ID display, any demand of this type is a scam. Customers should hang up and call SUB at 256-245-8501 to certify account status and report the scam attempt.”
Miller also advised customers to not flush wipes or other materials, even if the products are labeled disposable.
This includes anything other than toilet paper as, “other materials, even items labeled as ‘disposable’ or ‘flushable,’ can clog both your sewer service line as well as SUB’s collection mains.
“Please dispose of any wipes, diapers, swabs, pads, paper towels, facial tissue, bio-pads and feminine hygiene products in the trash.”
He also informed residents the COVID-19 virus has no impact on the quality or safety of SUB’s drinking water.
“Our water treatment and disinfection process removes or inactivates viruses of this type,” he said.