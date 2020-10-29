Sylacauga, Talladega City, County schools closed Friday; Pell City Schools will be open (free content)

TALLADEGA -- Sylacauga City, Talladega County and Talladega City schools have announced they will be closed Friday, Oct. 30, as clean up continues from the the inclement weather that moved through the area overnight Wednesday into Thursday.
Pell City Schools, which closed Thursday due to power outages at three schools, will resume classes Friday with the normal schedule, including secondary students following the B schedule, as usual.
All St. Clair Schools will resume classes Friday, with the exception of St. Clair County High School, which is still without power.