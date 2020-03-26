Sylacauga superintendent: System will ‘employ all resources’ to help students finish academic year

SYLACAUGA -- In accordance with the announcement by Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and state Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey, Sylacauga City Schools will resume classes April 6 using distance education platforms, Sylacauga Superintendent Dr. Jon Segars announced via press release Thursday evening.
“We are adept at using multiple means to communicate with our students and families, and we plan to employ all resources to provide for every student,” Segars said. “Our intent is for each student to attain all grade level standards before the June 5 announced end of the school year.”
Segars addressed those with concerns about whether high school seniors would be able to commemorate the completion of their academic year.
“While our priority remains student learning and achievement, we understand that personal recognition and ceremonies are an important part of each child's educational journey,” he said. “As we provide continued learning and closure to a great school year, we will plan for all those events which make Sylacauga City Schools so special. As many may focus on the obstacles we face, this school district will find opportunities. Our students deserve nothing less.”
He added those seeking more information should continue to refer to the Sylacauga City Schools website, https://www.scsboe.org/#calendar1/20200326/month.
Mackey said the school year should be completed by June 5, and all spring athletic seasons will not be completed.